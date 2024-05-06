Left Menu

BJP Leaders' Fake Video Case: Court Remands Accused to Police Custody

Congress member Arun Reddy, accused of sharing a fake video of Amit Shah, was sent to one day judicial custody. The Delhi Police had arrested Reddy after the I4C filed a complaint about the doctored video. Reddy's bail application was listed for hearing on May 7.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 20:52 IST
BJP Leaders' Fake Video Case: Court Remands Accused to Police Custody
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi Court on Monday sent a Congress member, arrested for allegedly uploading and circulating a fake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to one day judicial custody.

Arun Reddy handles the 'Spirit of Congress' account on 'X', according to officials.

Reddy, 37, was produced before magistrate Neha Garg by Delhi police's special cell, which sought 14-day judicial custody for the accused.

Police told the court that the accused was not required for further interrogation.

The judicial magistrate, however, sent the accused to one day judicial custody, and directed the jail authorities to produce him before the judge regularly hearing the case on Tuesday.

During the proceedings, Reddy also moved bail application before the court on which the judge issued notice to the Delhi police and listed the matter for hearing on May 7.

The Delhi Police had arrested Reddy on Friday.

The special cell had registered an FIR after the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), filed a complaint about the doctored video of Shah where his statements indicating a commitment to abolish quota for Muslims in Telangana were changed to make it seem that he was advocating scrapping of all reservation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024