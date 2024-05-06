EU eyes Russia LNG transhipment ban, tighter control of sanction busting
The European Union would ban transshipment of Russian LNG, the use of EU ports by vessels transporting contributing to Russia's war effort and make EU operators more accountable for potential sanctions violations, according to a text under discussion.
The proposals in the text seen by Reuters on Monday would constitute a 14th package of sanctions against Russia over its 2022 invasion of Ukraine and are being discussed by EU members.
