Three injured in shooting incident at used car dealership in west Delhi

Three people, including the worker of a political party, were injured in a firing done by two assailants at a showroom of a second hand luxury cars in west Delhis Tilak Nagar area here on Monday evening, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 22:47 IST
Three people, including the worker of a political party, were injured in a firing done by two assailants at a showroom of a second hand luxury cars in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area here on Monday evening, police said. According to police, multiple bullets were fired at Fusion Cars showroom located at Ganesh Nagar in Tilak Nagar. ''As per the initial information, multiple shots have been fired aiming towards the glass and in the air. Three persons have sustained injuries due to broken glass who are under treatment. No bullet injury has been reported,'' a police officer said. The officer said that prima facie it is suspected to be a case of extortion bid from the showroom owner. The matter is being further probed, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

