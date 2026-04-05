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CII's 20-point Agenda to Navigate West Asia Crisis

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) proposed a comprehensive 20-point agenda aimed at reducing the impact of the West Asia crisis. Key measures include tax exemptions for foreign investors and support for MSMEs. CII calls for coordinated efforts from the government and RBI to provide timely fiscal and operational relief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 14:41 IST
CII's 20-point Agenda to Navigate West Asia Crisis
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The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has unveiled a strategic 20-point agenda to combat the economic disruptions posed by the West Asia crisis. The plan calls for temporary tax exemptions and enhanced credit lines to boost resilience among vulnerable sectors like MSMEs and exporters.

Key recommendations include a temporary exemption from long-term capital gains tax for foreign investors in the primary market, and the introduction of a time-bound Conflict-Linked Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme. The agenda seeks to provide liquidity and operational relief through measures like the revision of priority sector lending norms.

CII's Director General, Chandrajit Banerjee, emphasized the importance of coordinated policy action, urging both the government and RBI to work swiftly in stabilizing affected industries. Measures such as tax rationalization on energy inputs and streamlined GST refunds are also on the agenda to alleviate financial stress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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