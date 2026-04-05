Kasauli Rhythm and Blues Fest Harmonizes Music with Social Mission

The Kasauli Rhythm and Blues Festival marked its 10th edition with a dual celebration of music and social causes, held in association with 1842 Kasauli, a gated community.

Despite inclement weather, over 450 attendees were treated to performances by artists like Rear Admiral Nirmala Kannan and popular band Indian Ocean among others, facilitating a unique artist-audience interaction in a serene hilltop setting.

Organized by Genesis Foundation, the festival's proceeds will support treatment for children suffering from congenital heart defects. Over its 25-year journey, the foundation has aided the treatment of more than 5,400 critically ill children, fostering social responsibility through the arts.

(With inputs from agencies.)