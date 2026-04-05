Kasauli Rhythm and Blues Fest Harmonizes Music with Social Mission
The 10th Kasauli Rhythm and Blues Festival celebrated music while supporting children with critical heart conditions. Organized by Genesis Foundation, the event saw enthusiastic participation despite rain and featured renowned artists. Proceeds will aid underprivileged children in need of heart surgeries.
- Country:
- India
The Kasauli Rhythm and Blues Festival marked its 10th edition with a dual celebration of music and social causes, held in association with 1842 Kasauli, a gated community.
Despite inclement weather, over 450 attendees were treated to performances by artists like Rear Admiral Nirmala Kannan and popular band Indian Ocean among others, facilitating a unique artist-audience interaction in a serene hilltop setting.
Organized by Genesis Foundation, the festival's proceeds will support treatment for children suffering from congenital heart defects. Over its 25-year journey, the foundation has aided the treatment of more than 5,400 critically ill children, fostering social responsibility through the arts.
(With inputs from agencies.)