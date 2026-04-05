Building Justice: Telangana's New High Court Complex

In a significant development for India's judicial system, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant highlighted the crucial nature of enhancing judicial infrastructure across states. Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Telangana High Court Zone II, he underscored the alignment between the judiciary and the executive in realizing constitutional values.

Surya Kant detailed the momentum seen nationwide, citing recent foundational events for court complexes in states like Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh. He praised this collective effort, emphasizing its necessity beyond political lines.

The comprehensive new High Court project in Telangana, set to span 100 acres, aims to set a benchmark. Conversations with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy promise the completion of the project, including extensive residential and infrastructure developments, within two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)