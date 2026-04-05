Left Menu

Building Justice: Telangana's New High Court Complex

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, at the foundation stone event for Telangana High Court Zone II, emphasized the vital need for improved judicial infrastructure across India. He expressed confidence in the ongoing efforts, citing new projects in various states and praising the Telangana government's commitment to its High Court complex.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-04-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 14:35 IST
Building Justice: Telangana's New High Court Complex
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for India's judicial system, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant highlighted the crucial nature of enhancing judicial infrastructure across states. Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Telangana High Court Zone II, he underscored the alignment between the judiciary and the executive in realizing constitutional values.

Surya Kant detailed the momentum seen nationwide, citing recent foundational events for court complexes in states like Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh. He praised this collective effort, emphasizing its necessity beyond political lines.

The comprehensive new High Court project in Telangana, set to span 100 acres, aims to set a benchmark. Conversations with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy promise the completion of the project, including extensive residential and infrastructure developments, within two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Potential Ceasefire Among U.S., Iran, and Regional Mediators

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Potential Ceasefire Among U.S., Iran, and Regional Me...

 Global
2
Mysterious Airstrike: Tragedy in Tehran

Mysterious Airstrike: Tragedy in Tehran

 United Arab Emirates
3
Escalating Tensions: Airstrikes Rock Iran

Escalating Tensions: Airstrikes Rock Iran

 United Arab Emirates
4
Bribe Bust: Mantralaya Officer Apprehended by ACB

Bribe Bust: Mantralaya Officer Apprehended by ACB

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South faces heightened AI risks amid gaps in education and digital readiness

Climate fintech must overcome data gaps and bias to deliver real impact

Agentic AI could amplify data breaches through system-wide leaks

AI not as harmless as it seems: cumulative effects raise new governance concerns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026