Karnataka's Fiscal Disputes: Unveiling the 'Anti-Kannadiga Vendetta'

On Sunday, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala delivered a scathing critique of the Modi government's alleged neglect of Karnataka. Highlighting what he described as an 'anti-Kannadiga vendetta,' Surjewala accused the BJP-led central government of withholding approximately Rs 2 lakh crore owed to the state. This fiscal denial, he asserted, has severely hindered Karnataka's growth, affecting core sectors such as agrarian, irrigation, and infrastructure.

Surjewala's critique did not spare Karnataka's BJP leaders, whom he accused of maintaining a 'sinister silence' regarding the central government's actions. He claimed that the BJP's policies led to significant financial losses under the 14th and 15th Finance Commissions, the GST implementation, and new rationalization regimes, amounting to nearly Rs 2 lakh crore in losses for the state.

Citing specific projects like the Upper Bhadra River project and the Mekedatu irrigation project, Surjewala contended that the BJP's alleged neglect extends beyond finances to vital developmental endeavors. He further alleged that these actions betray BJP's patent hostility towards Kannadigas, contrasting them with Congress's efforts like transferring Rs 1.31 lakh crore to the state's residents through various schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)