Left Menu

Karnataka's Fiscal Disputes: Unveiling the 'Anti-Kannadiga Vendetta'

AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala accused the Modi government and BJP of an 'anti-Kannadiga vendetta,' claiming they denied Karnataka Rs 2 lakh crore dues. He criticized the BJP's neglect of agrarian and infrastructure projects, alleging fiscal injustices impacting Karnataka's development and Congress's schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-04-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 14:38 IST
Karnataka's Fiscal Disputes: Unveiling the 'Anti-Kannadiga Vendetta'
Randeep Singh Surjewala
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala delivered a scathing critique of the Modi government's alleged neglect of Karnataka. Highlighting what he described as an 'anti-Kannadiga vendetta,' Surjewala accused the BJP-led central government of withholding approximately Rs 2 lakh crore owed to the state. This fiscal denial, he asserted, has severely hindered Karnataka's growth, affecting core sectors such as agrarian, irrigation, and infrastructure.

Surjewala's critique did not spare Karnataka's BJP leaders, whom he accused of maintaining a 'sinister silence' regarding the central government's actions. He claimed that the BJP's policies led to significant financial losses under the 14th and 15th Finance Commissions, the GST implementation, and new rationalization regimes, amounting to nearly Rs 2 lakh crore in losses for the state.

Citing specific projects like the Upper Bhadra River project and the Mekedatu irrigation project, Surjewala contended that the BJP's alleged neglect extends beyond finances to vital developmental endeavors. He further alleged that these actions betray BJP's patent hostility towards Kannadigas, contrasting them with Congress's efforts like transferring Rs 1.31 lakh crore to the state's residents through various schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collision: Wedding Bus Struck by Speeding Harvester

Tragic Collision: Wedding Bus Struck by Speeding Harvester

 India
2
Barking Up the Right Tree: Dogs in Australian Workplaces

Barking Up the Right Tree: Dogs in Australian Workplaces

 Australia
3
Flyover Crash in Thane City Causes Traffic Snarl

Flyover Crash in Thane City Causes Traffic Snarl

 India
4
Lautaro Martinez Sparks Inter Milan's Revival

Lautaro Martinez Sparks Inter Milan's Revival

 Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South faces heightened AI risks amid gaps in education and digital readiness

Climate fintech must overcome data gaps and bias to deliver real impact

Agentic AI could amplify data breaches through system-wide leaks

AI not as harmless as it seems: cumulative effects raise new governance concerns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026