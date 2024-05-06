Left Menu

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Poetic Jibe at BJP

Hundreds of salutations to the noble soul, Soren said.Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 06-05-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 23:00 IST
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Poetic Jibe at BJP
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jailed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Monday quoted a couplet by renowned poet Nafas Ambalvi to take an apparent dig at the BJP, asserting that it might think his “flight is short” but he believed otherwise.

Soren posted the couplet and his photographs on 'X', sporting a white kurta and blue jeans with a beard, before going to his ancestral village Nemra in Ramgarh.

The Jharkhand High Court had on Friday denied bail to Soren, dismissing his writ petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), but allowed him to attend uncle Rajaram Soren's last rites on May 6 in police custody.

'''Use gumman hai ki meri udaan kuch kam hai, mujhe yakin hai ki ye aasman kuch kam hai' (They think my flight is short, but I believe the sky is a little less),” Soren posted on X.

In the photographs, Soren is seen with family members, including his father and JMM supremo Shibu Soren, mother and wife.

In another post, Soren said: ''A Jharkhandi is such a seed, the more you bury it inside the soil, the more it will grow into a bigger tree.'' He also posted some photographs of him performing the last rites of his uncle.

'''Dashkarm' ritual of great activist, most revered and respected uncle late Rajaram Soren ji. May God give peace to his soul. Hundreds of salutations to the noble soul,'' Soren said.

Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. He is at present in judicial custody and lodged at the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi.

The former chief minister moved the Supreme Court on Monday against the Jharkhand High Court order dismissing his application challenging his arrest by the ED.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said it would look at the request and that Soren's plea for interim bail was set to come up for hearing on May 7.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Soren, said polling in Jharkhand for the Lok Sabha elections will commence on May 13 and he should be allowed to campaign for his party, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024