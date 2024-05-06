Turkey's Erdogan welcomes Hamas accepting ceasefire, hopes Israel will do the same
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 06-05-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 23:06 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he welcomed the decision by militant group Hamas to accept a ceasefire in Gaza, adding he hopes Israel would do the same.
Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan called on Western countries to increase pressure on Israel's leadership to accept the ceasefire.
"We welcome the statement by Hamas that they accepted the ceasefire with our suggestion. Now, Israel must take the same step," he said.
