Delhi: Man Fabricates Theft Incident, Files False FIR, Arrested

Mukesh orchestrated theft of his truck carrying copper scrap worth Rs 50 lakh to fund online cricket betting. He planned with Bablu to steal the truck and filed a fake FIR. Police investigation revealed suspicious activities, leading to Mukesh's arrest. He deleted call logs and searched for methods to file false FIR. Bablu absconded with the vehicle and paid Mukesh Rs 9.50 lakh, of which Rs 9 lakh was seized during arrest.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 23:42 IST
Delhi: Man Fabricates Theft Incident, Files False FIR, Arrested
A man has been arrested for allegedly lodging a fake FIR and orchestrating the theft of his truck loaded with copper scrap worth around Rs 50 lakh, police said on Monday.

According to police, Mukesh (42) planned the theft of his truck with Bablu in exchange for a promised sum of Rs 12 lakh.

He filed a report regarding the theft on April 19, alleging that his truck was stolen from a parking lot in Alipur's Hamidpur village, they said.

During the investigation, police grew suspicious of Mukesh's activities and statements, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

It was revealed that Mukesh himself deleted the call logs on his phone and searched for methods to file a fake FIR on the day of the incident, he added.

''During interrogation, Mukesh, who worked as a truck driver earlier, confessed that his motive behind the fraudulent act was to earn easy money for online cricket betting. Following this, he was arrested,'' Sain said.

Mukesh told police that on April 18 he parked the truck at Sonu's parking lot and Bablu absconded with the vehicle later that night, he said.

Out of the agreed sum, Bablu paid Mukesh Rs 9.50 lakh, of which Mukesh spent Rs 50,000 on personal expenses.

The remaining Rs 9 lakh were seized from him, and further legal proceedings are underway, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

