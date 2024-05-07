Left Menu

Jordan FM says Israel's Netanyahu jeopardizing ceasefire deal by bombing Rafah

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is jeopardizing a ceasefire agreement by bombing Rafah. "Tremendous effort has been made to produce an exchange deal that'll release hostages & realize a ceasefire. If Netanyahu genuinely wants a deal, he will negotiate the offer in earnest.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 07-05-2024 02:31 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 02:31 IST
Jordan FM says Israel's Netanyahu jeopardizing ceasefire deal by bombing Rafah
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is jeopardizing a ceasefire agreement by bombing Rafah.

"Tremendous effort has been made to produce an exchange deal that'll release hostages & realize a ceasefire. Hamas has put out an offer. If Netanyahu genuinely wants a deal, he will negotiate the offer in earnest. Instead, he is jeopardizing the deal by bombing Rafah," Safadi said on social media platform X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024