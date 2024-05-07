Jordan FM says Israel's Netanyahu jeopardizing ceasefire deal by bombing Rafah

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is jeopardizing a ceasefire agreement by bombing Rafah.

"Tremendous effort has been made to produce an exchange deal that'll release hostages & realize a ceasefire. Hamas has put out an offer. If Netanyahu genuinely wants a deal, he will negotiate the offer in earnest. Instead, he is jeopardizing the deal by bombing Rafah," Safadi said on social media platform X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)