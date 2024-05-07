Jordan FM says Israel's Netanyahu jeopardizing ceasefire deal by bombing Rafah
Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is jeopardizing a ceasefire agreement by bombing Rafah. "Tremendous effort has been made to produce an exchange deal that'll release hostages & realize a ceasefire. If Netanyahu genuinely wants a deal, he will negotiate the offer in earnest.
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 07-05-2024 02:31 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 02:31 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is jeopardizing a ceasefire agreement by bombing Rafah.
"Tremendous effort has been made to produce an exchange deal that'll release hostages & realize a ceasefire. Hamas has put out an offer. If Netanyahu genuinely wants a deal, he will negotiate the offer in earnest. Instead, he is jeopardizing the deal by bombing Rafah," Safadi said on social media platform X.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jordan
- Ayman Safadi
- Netanyahu
- Benjamin Netanyahu
- Rafah
- Hamas
- Israeli
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli PM Netanyahu says he will fight any sanctions on army battalions
Israeli PM Netanyahu says he will fight any sanctions on army battalions
Israel's Netanyahu says 'more has to be done' to stop pro-Palestinian protests on US campuses
Netanyahu says ICC decisions will not affect Israel's actions, set dangerous precedent
Netanyahu says ICC decisions will not affect Israel's actions, set dangerous precedent