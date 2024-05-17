Maoist Economics of Congress-INDI: PM Modi Warns of Mumbai Gridlock at Rally
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 21:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Maoist economics of Congress and INDI alliance will jam wheels of Mumbai: PM Modi at election rally in Mumbai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Every BJP leader was aware Prajwal Revanna is a mass rapist, yet they supported him, formed alliance with JD(S): Rahul Gandhi.
Amid Ongoing agitations, PM Modi Acknowledges Rajputs, Meets Jamnagar Royal
AAP-INC Coordination Panel Formed to Bolster Alliance for Delhi Assembly Elections
Odisha CM Patnaik's Alliance Offer Rejected Over Bharat Ratna for Father
Uddhav: Alliance Partners Received Seats Won Five Times For Alliance's Well-being