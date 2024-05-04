Sting video: Mamata Banerjee doing this to hide sin committed in Sandeshkhali, says West Bengal BJP chief

West Bengal BJP chief and Lok Sabha candidate from Balurghat, Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday said the alleged Sandeshkhali sting video was "propaganda" and claimed it was being used by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to "hide and suppress the sin committed in Sandeshkhali." "To hide and suppress the sin committed in Sandeshkhali, Mamata Banerjee is doing all this. A video has surfaced but will you trust the video or the women who are speaking about it through affidavit. Mamata Banerjee should have gone and talked to the women of Sandeskhali...This is just propaganda to suppress it," he told ANI.

On Saturday, a video of a sting operation surfaced that has stirred up controversy in Sandeshkhali which was broadcast by a local television channel. In the alleged video, a person, purportedly a BJP Mandal (booth) president named Gangadhar Koyal is heard saying that Sandeshkhali women, who weren't sexually assaulted, were projected as 'rape' victims at the behest of the LoP. Claiming that Suvendu 'helped' him get this done, the person in the video said that the former told him that the TMC's strongmen in the area wouldn't be arrested unless he is falsely implicated in a "rape case".

However, the news channel that broke the alleged sting operation did not check the veracity of the clip. Sharing a clip from the alleged sting operation, TMC leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, claimed on his official X handle that the people should see through the BJP's attempts to tarnish Bengal's image and reputation to advance and achieve its political ends.

"I am shocked beyond words to see the Sandeshkhali sting video. Every citizen must witness the Bangla Birodhi BJP's orchestrated attempt to defame and malign WB for their petty political ends. This abhorrent act epitomizes the grossest abuse of power in history. Shame!," Abhishek posted from his official X handle on Saturday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, too, posted about the alleged sting video from her official X handle, stating, "The shocking Sandeshkhali sting shows how deep the rot is within the BJP. In their hatred for Bengal's progressive thought & culture, the Bangla-Birodhis orchestrated a conspiracy to defame our state on every possible level. Never before in the history of India has a ruling party in Delhi tried to malign an entire state and its people. History will witness how Bengal will rise in rage against Delhi's conspiratorial regime & ensure their Bishorjon (they will be consigned to the waters)."

"A viral video today exposed how the BJP left no stone unturned to malign Bengal. From "mass rape" to "arms seizure," every claim was BOUGHT and STAGED by none other than @SuvenduWB People won't forgive these Bangla-Birodhis. Bengal's mothers & sisters shall avenge this!" read a post on the TMC's official X handle. Shahjahan, the key Sandeshkhali accused, is currently behind bars in connection with the attack on a team of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) while it was in the process of raiding his residence in connection with the alleged ration scam.

Earlier, a CBI team visited the Rajbari area of Sandeshkhali to probe land-grabbing charges against the now-expelled TMC strongman. He was arrested on February 29, 55 days after being on the run in connection with the assault on the ED team.

Earlier, the Calcutta High Court, which has been arbitrating on the Sandeshkhali case, stated that the CBI, in its report, mentioned huge volumes of land-grabbing allegations and a lack of proper cooperation from the state authorities. The court also directed the state to deploy more staff to help with the investigation. The women of Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district came out on the streets earlier against the ruling TMC and Shahjahan, accusing the strongman and his aides of perpetrating gross excesses and atrocities on them while also gobbling up their land. Multiple women on the island accused Shajahan and his aides of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)