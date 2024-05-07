Left Menu

Hyderabad's Daily Rhythm Disrupted by torrential Rainfall and Electrical Storms

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms caused disruptions in Hyderabad on Tuesday, leading to power outages, traffic jams, and waterlogging. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) received 84.5 mm rainfall, resulting in tree uprooting and road closures. The Disaster Response Force worked to clear water and restore electricity supply. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ordered authorities to address the situation promptly.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-05-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 22:36 IST
Rain and thunderstorm led to disruption in electricity supply and traffic snarls and other rain-related incidents in Hyderabad Tuesday evening.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society, the location of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office received the highest rainfall of 84.5 mm rainfall during 8.30 am and 6 pm on Tuesday.

The rain and thunderstorm led to waterlogging on roads at several places, while trees were also uprooted.

The Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel of GHMC took steps to clear the water on the roads, an official release said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who reviewed the situation from Warangal where he was campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls, directed officials to take steps to drain out the water on the roads and to resume electricity supply.

