Left Menu

Jabalpur Man Arrested for Murdering Wife, Initially Implicated Her Death in False Robbery Attempt

Jabalpur police arrested Shubham Chaudhary for killing his wife, Reshma. Chaudhary initially claimed robbers attacked them, but CCTV footage and witness accounts disproved his story. During interrogation, he confessed to strangling his wife due to her objections to his affair. His friends, who assisted him, were also arrested.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 06-05-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 23:09 IST
Jabalpur Man Arrested for Murdering Wife, Initially Implicated Her Death in False Robbery Attempt
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly killing his wife and then telling police she was strangled by motorcycle-borne robbers, an official said on Monday.

Accused Shubham Chaudhary (26) was having an affair with a woman, which was opposed by his wife Reshma (25), said Jabalpur Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh.

Shubham had told police he and his wife were attacked by motorcycle borne robbers while the couple was driving in Madhotal area here on Saturday night.

He had told police the robbers strangled her with a saree while resisting their bid to snatch her purse and jewellery.

''When we checked CCTV footage of the area, we could not find the four wheeler they were supposedly travelling. Local residents too denied knowledge of any such incident,'' the SP said.

During questioning, Shubham confessed to choking his wife to death, he said.

''Based on his interrogation, we also arrested his friends Prahlad Singh Thakur (27), Anurag Kushwah (21), Shibbu (24),'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024