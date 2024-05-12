Left Menu

Russia's Belgorod governor says one woman killed, 29 injured in Ukraine shelling

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2024 00:30 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 00:30 IST
The governor of Russia's Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, said on Saturday that one woman was killed and 29 people were wounded, including a child, in shelling by Ukraine's armed forces.

"The city of Belgorod and Belgorod region were subjected to massive shelling by Ukrainian armed forces," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on the Telegram messaging app. He did not say when the shelling took place.

Reuters could not independently confirm details of the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

