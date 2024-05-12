Russia captures four villages in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, defence ministry says
Russian troops seized another four villages - Hatyshche, Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliinykove - in Kharkiv region in Ukraine, Russian Defence Ministry said on Sunday.
Russia launched a new assault from its territory into the northern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv on Friday, threatening to open a new front in the 27-month war. Moscow said on Saturday it had captured five villages, while Kyiv said it was repulsing the attacks and battling for control of the settlements.
