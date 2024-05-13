Left Menu

Alleged Criminal in Jammu Case Subject to Public Service Announcement

In Jammu, wanted criminal Sonu alias Ranjha, involved in various crimes, was arrested and booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA). He was sent to Kot Bhalwal Jail. The PSA allows detention for up to two years without trial in certain cases.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-05-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 14:06 IST
A wanted criminal was booked under the stringent Public Safety Act and lodged in Jammu's high-security Kot Bhalwal Jail, police said on Monday.

Sonu alias Ranjha, a resident of Valmiki Colony, was named in a number of cases registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, a police spokesperson said.

He said the police executed a Public Safety Act (PSA) warrant issued against him by the Jammu district magistrate on Sunday. He has since been sent to the central jail.

The PSA is an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

