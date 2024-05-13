Deadly Delhi Police Crash: Officer Arrested After Vehicle Kills Pedestrian
In New Delhi, a 58-year-old man, Baijnath, was fatally struck by a recklessly driven Delhi Police vehicle. The incident, which occurred near Bhikaji Cama Place Metro Station, was reported at 3:27 AM. The offending vehicle's driver, Constable Pardeep Kumar, has been arrested and an FIR has been registered. Investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A 58-year-old man was mowed down allegedly by a recklessly driven Delhi Police vehicle in Sarojini Nagar area here on Monday, police said.
A PCR call regarding the incident was received at 3.27 am, at Sarojini Nagar police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said.
We got information that a Delhi Police vehicle was involved in the accident and one person was seriously injured, Meena said.
A team was rushed to the spot near Bhikaji Cama Place Metro Station where they found a Delhi Police vehicle in a damaged condition, he said.
The man killed in the accident was later identified as Baijnath. "An FIR was registered and the driver of the offending vehicle, constable Pardeep Kumar, posted at Rajinder police station, has been arrested,'' the DCP said.
Further investigation into the matter has been started, police said, adding that Baijnath is a resident of Trilokpuri.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
SAD to contest Gurdaspur LS seat on party symbol for first time in 26 years
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expresses condolences over loss of lives in Rohtas fire accident
Lok Sabha Polls: Just 8% Women Candidates Fielded in First Two Phases
Limited Women Representation: Only 8% Female Candidates in First Two Phases of Lok Sabha Elections
Harmanpreet Kaur opts to bat first in India Women's T20I opener against Bangladesh