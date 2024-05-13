Left Menu

Deadly Delhi Police Crash: Officer Arrested After Vehicle Kills Pedestrian

In New Delhi, a 58-year-old man, Baijnath, was fatally struck by a recklessly driven Delhi Police vehicle. The incident, which occurred near Bhikaji Cama Place Metro Station, was reported at 3:27 AM. The offending vehicle's driver, Constable Pardeep Kumar, has been arrested and an FIR has been registered. Investigation is ongoing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 15:31 IST
Deadly Delhi Police Crash: Officer Arrested After Vehicle Kills Pedestrian
  • Country:
  • India

A 58-year-old man was mowed down allegedly by a recklessly driven Delhi Police vehicle in Sarojini Nagar area here on Monday, police said.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received at 3.27 am, at Sarojini Nagar police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said.

We got information that a Delhi Police vehicle was involved in the accident and one person was seriously injured, Meena said.

A team was rushed to the spot near Bhikaji Cama Place Metro Station where they found a Delhi Police vehicle in a damaged condition, he said.

The man killed in the accident was later identified as Baijnath. "An FIR was registered and the driver of the offending vehicle, constable Pardeep Kumar, posted at Rajinder police station, has been arrested,'' the DCP said.

Further investigation into the matter has been started, police said, adding that Baijnath is a resident of Trilokpuri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fiscal Year

Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fi...

 India
3
India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

 India
4
Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024