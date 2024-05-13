China, US to hold talks on artificial intelligence in Geneva on May 14, Chinese foreign ministry says
China and the U.S. will hold first their government-level talks on artificial intelligence in Geneva on May 14, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.
The two sides will exchange views on the technological risks of AI to global governance, the ministry said.
