Israel's Gallant briefs Blinken on 'precise' Rafah operation

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant briefed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken about Israel's military operation in the southern Gazan city of Rafah and takeover of the nearby border crossing into Egypt, Gallant's office said on Monday.

In an overnight phone call, Gallant and Blinken "discussed developments in Gaza ... and the precise operation in the Rafah area against remaining Hamas battalions, while securing the crossing," the statement said. (Writing by Dan Williams)

