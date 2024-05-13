MDDA, IEC partner to train community media personnel ahead of 2024 National Elections

In an unprecedented move to enhance election coverage, the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) has partnered with the Electoral Commission (IEC) to train community media personnel ahead of the 2024 National Elections. This collaborative effort has been ongoing for the past year and aims to better equip journalists in the community media sector with the necessary skills and knowledge to report effectively on the electoral process.

The training program has covered a wide range of topics, including recent legislative amendments to the Electoral Act, the Electoral Code of Conduct, prohibited conduct, applicable penalties, and the principles of free and fair elections. This initiative is particularly timely as the upcoming elections introduce significant changes to the voting process.

“For the first time since our inaugural democratic elections in 1994, the electoral amendments provide voters with more options regarding whom they choose at both National and Provincial levels. Importantly, voters now have the ability to vote at any polling station provided they notify the IEC of their intent in advance. Without such notification, they are required to vote at their registered locations,” stated the MDDA.

This year’s election will also be the first to allow independents to contest in both National and Provincial Elections, presenting voters with three ballots instead of the previous two. This change is expected to widen the field and offer more diverse choices to the electorate.

MDDA Chief Executive Officer Shoeshoe Qhu emphasized the critical role of elections in a democracy. “Elections empower voters to select their leaders and hold them accountable. They also provide a platform for the public to voice their opinions on pressing issues and their dissatisfaction with current leadership when necessary. However, for voters to make informed choices, they must understand where candidates and parties stand on key public policy issues.”

With the elections scheduled for May 29, 2024, the MDDA is hosting the final phase of its election capacity-building program. Activities will include an online session on May 17 focusing on IEC legislative amendments, followed by a roundtable discussion on May 20 that will delve into election day safety, the role of the church in politics, and the effects of political party messaging. The series will conclude with a comprehensive workshop on May 22, covering fact-checking, verification techniques, and the impact of generative AI on journalistic content.

These sessions are designed to ensure that community media are fully prepared to cover the elections comprehensively and responsibly, contributing to a well-informed electorate capable of making choices that reflect their collective aspirations for the future.