FIR Registered Against News Channel and Anchor for Incitement of Communal Hatred

A case has been registered against a news channel and its anchor on charges of spreading communal hatred through a recently aired programme, police said on Monday.

In a complaint filed by one Tanveer Ahmed on May 11, it was alleged that in a programme broadcast at 8.30 pm on May 9, the anchor referred to a working paper of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) according to which the population of Hindus declined by 7.8 per cent between 1950 and 2015. While displaying the population percentage, the channel showed an Indian flag against the backdrop of Hindu population percentage and Pakistan flag against the backdrop of Muslim population percentage. The same Pakistan flag is also subsequently used while referring to the percentage of Muslims in Pakistan as well, the complaint alleged.

According to the complaint, the anchor stated that one of the reasons for increasing Muslim population in India is that there is no minimum age of marriage for Muslims and if a complaint is lodged against child marriage in the Social Welfare Department, they cannot take action due to Islamic personal law; due to this, they have early marriages and more children.

''This is blatantly false as the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act prohibits child marriage for all, irrespective of religion. Then, he (the anchor) states that not having children is against the religion of Islam. This is again meant to insult the Muslim community,'' he alleged in it.

Based on the complaint received, a case was registered against the news channel and its anchor under section 505 (2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code at High grounds police station.

