US says it raised with Israel incident of protesters blocking aid for Gaza

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 23:08 IST
The United States on Monday raised with Israel an incident of protesters blocking aid trucks headed for Gaza, U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday, adding that humanitarian assistance into the enclave should not be impeded.

Israeli protesters blocked aid trucks headed for Gaza on Monday, strewing food packages on the road in the latest in a series of incidents that have come as Israel has pledged to allow uninterrupted humanitarian supplies into the besieged enclave.

