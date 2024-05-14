QIA to continue its diversification strategy, Qatar PM says
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 14-05-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 13:11 IST
- Country:
- Qatar
Qatar Investment Authority, the country's sovereign wealth fund, will continue its diversification strategy aiming to strike regional balance, Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said at an economic forum on Tuesday.
There is potential to enhance investments in Qatari healthcare and pharmaceutical manufacturing, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tripura begins digitization of patient health records, healthcare facilities
PM Modi's 3rd Term to Bring Universal Healthcare for Senior Citizens, Says Shah
Urgent Healthcare Reformation Needed: IMA Chief Criticizes Ayushman Bharat Structure
AfDB’s Adesina urges to awaken Africa’s agricultural potential at World Economic Forum
PM Modi's Global Leadership in Healthcare: Goa Cancer Hospital a Testament