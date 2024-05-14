Justice Minister Reopens Inquests into Deaths of Anti-Apartheid Icons

In a decisive move, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has reopened the inquests into the deaths of renowned anti-apartheid figures Chief Albert Luthuli, Mlungisi Griffiths Mxenge, and civic leader Booi Mantyi, based on fresh recommendations by the National Prosecuting Authority.

Minister Lamola emphasized that despite the challenges of revisiting painful episodes from the past, the pursuit of truth in the interest of justice knows no time bounds.

Chief Albert Luthuli, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, was reportedly killed by a train under mysterious circumstances. Although a 1967 inquest ruled out foul play, recent mathematical and scientific analyses suggest that it is highly unlikely a train caused his death. This revelation, along with other investigative findings by the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation's Truth and Reconciliation Unit, prompted the decision to reexamine the case.

The death of civil rights lawyer Mxenge in 1981 also raises unresolved questions. Found with numerous injuries at a sports field, initial investigations failed to identify his killers despite evidence suggesting premeditated murder. Subsequent findings by the Harms Commission and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission indicated that high-ranking officers from the Vlakplaas unit were responsible for Mxenge's assassination, a fact overlooked in earlier inquests.

Lastly, the case of Booi Mantyi, who died during a confrontation with apartheid police in 1985, will be reexamined after the identification of a previously unknown eyewitness. Initial findings had absolved the involved officers of any wrongdoing.

By reopening these inquests, Minister Lamola aims to rectify historical injustices and bring long-awaited closure to the families and supporters of these key figures in South Africa's struggle against apartheid.