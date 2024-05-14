Ukraine's defence minister calls for more artillery shells for outgunned troops
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 14-05-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 17:51 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's Defence Minister, Rustem Umerov, called for more artillery shells on Tuesday as Russia stepped up attacks.
"We need more artillery shells as Russia is still many times ahead," Umerov told the Copenhagen Democracy Summit 2024 in an online address. "Under such conditions it's extremely difficult to hold the ground."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia's defence minister orders more weapons for Ukraine operation
Russia's defence minister orders more weapons for operation in Ukraine
Former Chinese Defence Minister Reappears in Public After Months of Speculation
Israeli Defence Minister Threatens Escalation of Rafah Offensive if Hostage Talks Fail
Israeli defence minister: Rafah operation to continue until Hamas destroyed or first hostage returned