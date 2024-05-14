Left Menu

President Ruto commits to bolstering judiciary during swearing-in of new judges

President Ruto detailed the government's initiatives to support the judiciary, including significant infrastructure projects aimed at increasing judicial capacity nationwide.

Updated: 14-05-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 21:29 IST
In his address, President Ruto also called upon the newly appointed judges to adhere strictly to principles of integrity and professionalism and to resolutely oppose corruption. Image Credit: Flickr
  Kenya
  • Kenya

During the swearing-in ceremony of 20 new judges at the High Court on Tuesday in Nairobi, President William Ruto reiterated the Executive's ongoing commitment to strengthening the Judiciary to better serve Kenyans. The ceremony highlighted the government's resolve to enhance judicial effectiveness and efficiency, which President Ruto noted is crucial for the nation's economic, security, and civil liberties.

President Ruto detailed the government's initiatives to support the judiciary, including significant infrastructure projects aimed at increasing judicial capacity nationwide. He reported that the budget for the justice and law and order sector has risen from KSh 87 billion in the 2022/23 financial year to KSh 108 billion, aiding in court construction, staff recruitment, and the training of law enforcement agencies.

The President praised the establishment of small claims courts across Kenya, which have made justice more accessible to the public and increased case resolution rates. He expressed confidence in the collaborative potential of the country’s three arms of government—the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary—to innovate and find consensus that benefits the citizens.

Highlighting the role of a robust judiciary in the nation's Bottom Up Economic Transformation Agenda, President Ruto emphasized the complementary roles of Kenya’s governance institutions, including an independent judiciary, an effective executive, a progressive legislature, a participatory civil society, and a vigilant media. He noted these bodies should work together to enhance public service.

Further reinforcing the government's dedication to transparency, President Ruto mentioned the operationalization of the Public Benefits Organisations Act of 2013 last week, aiming to unify regulations and promote participatory governance across all government arms.

In his address, President Ruto also called upon the newly appointed judges to adhere strictly to principles of integrity and professionalism and to resolutely oppose corruption. He stressed that integrity is essential for maintaining the credibility of the judiciary and all public institutions, warning that even minimal corruption could severely compromise the effectiveness of the courts.

Encouraging the judges to fulfill their duties faithfully, President Ruto reminded them of their obligation to uphold Articles 10 and 159 of the Constitution, as well as their oath of office. He concluded by emphasizing the significant role of the judiciary in ensuring the nation’s progress, freedom, and prosperity.      

