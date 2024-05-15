Third miner dies after collapse at Polish pit

A third person has died after a partial collapse at the Myslowice-Wesola mine in southern Poland, an executive of the site's owner said. Of the 15 workers on site at the time, two were reported as having died on Tuesday, one was missing and 12 were rescued.

Rajmund Horst, deputy chief executive of the mine's owner, Polska Grupa Gornicza, said the missing miner had been located. "Unfortunately the third, after being taken away from the danger zone, was pronounced dead by a doctor," Horst said.

The collapse was caused by a tremor which occurred 870 metres (2,854 feet) below ground during the night between Monday and Tuesday. Horst said that the rescue operation had lasted over 24 hours but had now ended.

