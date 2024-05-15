Russia will treat any foreign mercenaries sent to Ukraine as targets, Zakharova says
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-05-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 15:01 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that Moscow would consider any foreign mercenaries and foreign weapons sent to Ukraine to be legitimiate military targets.
Zakharova was commenting on reports this week that NATO member Estonia is weighing whether to send troops to Ukraine. Similar proposals have been floated by other European countries, including France.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK and France Forge Alliance to Support Ukraine, Aiming to Engage NATO
Ukraine’s trust in NATO allies dented by arms delivery failures, Stoltenberg says
Russia to Face Consequences for Cyberattack, Warn Germany, NATO, EU
Chinese President Xi Jinping Begins Serbia Visit, Marking 25th Anniversary of NATO Attack on Chinese Embassy
President Biden Welcomes Romanian Leader to White House, Strengthens NATO Alliance