Russia will treat any foreign mercenaries sent to Ukraine as targets, Zakharova says

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that Moscow would consider any foreign mercenaries and foreign weapons sent to Ukraine to be legitimiate military targets.

Zakharova was commenting on reports this week that NATO member Estonia is weighing whether to send troops to Ukraine. Similar proposals have been floated by other European countries, including France.

