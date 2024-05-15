Left Menu

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Instructs Secretary to Oversee Chardham Yatra from Uttarkashi Base

With an unprecedented number of pilgrims visiting Chardham this year, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday asked his secretary, an IAS officer, to camp in Uttarkashi and monitor the management of the yatra to Gangotri and Yamunotri. The decision to depute the R Meenakshi Sundaram in Uttarkashi has been taken due to the unprecedented crowds visiting Gangotri and Yamunotri, he said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 15-05-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 15:51 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Instructs Secretary to Oversee Chardham Yatra from Uttarkashi Base
  • Country:
  • India

With an unprecedented number of pilgrims visiting Chardham this year, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday asked his secretary, an IAS officer, to camp in Uttarkashi and monitor the management of the yatra to Gangotri and Yamunotri. The Chief Minister is also maintaining a constant vigil, an official said. The decision to depute the R Meenakshi Sundaram in Uttarkashi has been taken due to the unprecedented crowds visiting Gangotri and Yamunotri, he said. The Chardham yatra began on May 10. A record 15,630 pilgrims visited Yamunotri on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Gangotri also received a record 18,973 pilgrims on May 11, as per the official data. A member of Chardham Mahapanchayat, Brijesh Sati said that the increased footfall does not only consist of the devotees but also the YouTubers, vloggers and reel makers for whom praying at the temples is secondary. ''Their main purpose is to have fun and shoot an interesting video with the Himalayan temples in the background and upload them on social media rather than having a darshan'', he said.

With the number of devotees to Yamunotri crossing its carrying capacity last week, the authorities had to appeal to pilgrims bound for the Himalayan temple to put off their journey for a day on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024