Haryana police arrested wanted criminal Imran after an encounter near Nuh. Imran was injured during the encounter and is hospitalized. He faces charges of attempted murder, robbery, and other crimes. Police had received a tip-off about Imran traveling on a stolen motorcycle with weapons, leading to the encounter. A pistol, stolen motorcycle, and cartridges were recovered from him. An FIR has been registered against Imran under various sections of the IPC and Arms Act.

PTI | Nuh | Updated: 15-05-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 18:33 IST
Fugitive nabbed following brief standoff in Haryana's Nuh district
The Haryana police have arrested a wanted criminal after a brief encounter near Silkho hill here, police said on Wednesday.

Imran, the arrested accused, received a bullet injury in his leg and was admitted to hospital, they added.

The accused, who hails from Tirwara village in Nuh district, was wanted for nearly a dozen cases of attempt to murder, robberies and other serious crimes, according to the police.

The incident took place near the hilly area of Silkho village on Nuh-Tauru road at around 1 am on Wednesday, they said.

The police said they got a tip-off that Imran was coming from Nuh towards Tauru riding a stolen motorcycle and carrying weapons, following which a police barricade was put up at a spot on the Nuh-Tauru road.

''When the accused came on a bike, the police team asked him to stop but he did not. Seeing himself surrounded by the police, he opened fire on the cops,'' a police spokesperson said.

The accused was shot in his leg while trying to escape and was later admitted to medical college in Nalhar, he said.

A country made pistol, a stolen motorcycle and two cartridges were recovered from his possession, the police said.

An FIR was registered against Imran under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Arms Act at Sadar Tauru police station, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

