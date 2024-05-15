Left Menu

Turkey tells U.S. that Israel's attack on Rafah unacceptable, Turkish source says

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 15-05-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 19:10 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken in a call on Wednesday that Israel's attack on the Gazan city of Rafah is unacceptable, a Turkish diplomatic source said.

Fidan also told Blinken that it was important to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible, while emphasising that obstacles to the access of humanitarian aid into the enclave must be removed, the source said.

