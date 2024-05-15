Turkey tells U.S. that Israel's attack on Rafah unacceptable, Turkish source says
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 15-05-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 19:10 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken in a call on Wednesday that Israel's attack on the Gazan city of Rafah is unacceptable, a Turkish diplomatic source said.
Fidan also told Blinken that it was important to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible, while emphasising that obstacles to the access of humanitarian aid into the enclave must be removed, the source said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hamas received 'extraordinarily generous' ceasefire proposal from Israel, says Blinken
US Plans Humanitarian Aid Pier for Gaza: Potential Impact Explored
US Military Provides Humanitarian Aid to Gaza via Pier Construction Project
Hamas official says Blinken ceasefire comments are attempt to pressure the group
Hamas official says Blinken ceasefire comments are attempt to pressure the group