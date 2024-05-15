French police officer killed in New Caledonia riots, minister says
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-05-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 19:32 IST
- Country:
- France
A French police officer has died after being hit by a bullet during riots in the French-ruled Pacific island of New Caledonia, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a statement on X on Wednesday.
"Nothing, absolutely nothing justifies violence. Public order will be restored," Darmanin said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- Darmanin
- Pacific island
- New Caledonia
- Gerald Darmanin
Advertisement