All your problems to be resolved if INDIA bloc wins LS polls: Raj Babbar to businessmen, lawyers

Congress Gurugram Lok Sabha seat candidate Raj Babbar has said once the INDIA bloc forms government at the Centre, the problems in the business sector will be addressed on priority.He also told a gathering of lawyers that the INDIA bloc would resolve all their issues, if voted to power.Addressing a gathering of traders in Sadar Bazaar here on Tuesday evening, the actor-turned-politician claimed the BJP government has been exploiting businessmen for the last ten years.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 15-05-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 21:17 IST
Congress' Gurugram Lok Sabha seat candidate Raj Babbar has said once the INDIA bloc forms government at the Centre, the problems in the business sector will be addressed on priority.

He also told a gathering of lawyers that the INDIA bloc would resolve all their issues, if voted to power.

Addressing a gathering of traders in Sadar Bazaar here on Tuesday evening, the actor-turned-politician claimed the BJP government has been exploiting businessmen for the last ten years. The former MP said Gurugram's residents are facing problems of electricity, water and sanitation, not only in unauthorised settlements but even in posh colonies. The common people have to bear the corrupt nexus of private agencies and the government, Babbar added.

Sharpening his attack on the rival party, the Congress nominee said, ''The people of this old city are being tricked into connecting them with the metro so that they do not raise their problems. But the metro expansion plan has remained only on paper, while its budget has increased three times without laying even a single brick.'' Earlier in the day, Babbar addressed lawyers at a a public meeting organised by the District Bar Association on the court premises.

The Lok Sabha candidate said he regretted that the BJP government has been continuously ignoring the intellectual class, especially lawyers. ''All the problems of lawyers will be resolved as soon as the INDIA bloc government is formed,'' he added.

