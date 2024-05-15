British aid shipment leaves Cyprus bound for Gaza pier
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-05-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 22:01 IST
A British shipment of nearly 100 tonnes of aid has left Cyprus bound for a new maritime pier in Gaza, the British foreign Office said in a statement on Wednesday.
"We are leading international efforts with the U.S. and Cyprus to establish a maritime aid corridor. Today's first shipment of British aid from Cyprus to the temporary pier off Gaza is an important moment in increasing this flow," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
