Russian forces shell central Kharkiv, two injured, governor says

Russian forces shelled the central Shevchenkivsyi district of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, on Wednesday, injuring two people and damaging a five-storey building, the regional governor said. Oleh Syniehubov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the two men were being treated in hospital.

Reuters was unable to independently verify battlefield reports. Kharkiv has been a frequent target of Russian forces in recent weeks. Russian troops pushed their way across the border last week in northern parts of Kharkiv region and military officials say they have captured 12 villages.

