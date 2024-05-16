Slovak government to meet following assasination attempt on PM
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 16-05-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 11:31 IST
Slovakia will convene a state security council meeting and the government will also meet from 11:00 a.m. (0900 GMT) on Thursday, the government office said.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot in an assassination attempt when leaving a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, but a government minister said his life was no longer in danger.
