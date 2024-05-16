Left Menu

France's Renaud-Basso re-elected as EBRD president

A former director general at the French Treasury and chair of the Paris Club of creditor nations, Renaud-Basso was the sole candidate for the role, the EBRD said. The vote was held during the lender's annual meeting in the Armenian capital Yerevan.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-05-2024 13:53 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 13:53 IST
France's Renaud-Basso re-elected as EBRD president
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

France's Odile Renaud-Basso was re-elected for a second four-year term as president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the lender said on Thursday. The EBRD, which has 75 shareholders, was set up more than three decades ago to invest in the former communist economies of eastern Europe, and currently operates in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and central Asia.

Under Renaud-Basso's first term, the lender secured a 4 billion euro capital increase and agreed an expansion of operations into sub-Saharan Africa and Iraq. A former director general at the French Treasury and chair of the Paris Club of creditor nations, Renaud-Basso was the sole candidate for the role, the EBRD said.

The vote was held during the lender's annual meeting in the Armenian capital Yerevan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024