Left Menu

Macron's Call for Peace: France's Stance on Israel-Lebanon Tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Israel to stop military actions in Lebanon to respect its sovereignty. While expressing France's support for Israel's security, Macron also emphasized the need to avoid escalating the conflict, highlighting differences with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 18-10-2024 01:57 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 01:57 IST
Macron's Call for Peace: France's Stance on Israel-Lebanon Tensions
Macron
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a significant diplomatic move, French President Emmanuel Macron has called on Israel to halt its military operations in Lebanon, emphasizing the importance of respecting Lebanon's sovereignty. Macron's remarks came following a summit with fellow EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday.

Despite reaffirming France's commitment to Israel's security and existence, Macron did not shy away from acknowledging tensions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stressing that support does not preclude the possibility of disagreements.

The French leader's appeal underlines his broader diplomatic strategy to prevent the expansion of the conflict and to foster stability in the region. Macron's call for moderation is seen as a crucial stance amid rising geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024