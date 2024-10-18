Macron's Call for Peace: France's Stance on Israel-Lebanon Tensions

In a significant diplomatic move, French President Emmanuel Macron has called on Israel to halt its military operations in Lebanon, emphasizing the importance of respecting Lebanon's sovereignty. Macron's remarks came following a summit with fellow EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday.

Despite reaffirming France's commitment to Israel's security and existence, Macron did not shy away from acknowledging tensions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stressing that support does not preclude the possibility of disagreements.

The French leader's appeal underlines his broader diplomatic strategy to prevent the expansion of the conflict and to foster stability in the region. Macron's call for moderation is seen as a crucial stance amid rising geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)