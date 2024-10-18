Macron's Call for Peace: France's Stance on Israel-Lebanon Tensions
French President Emmanuel Macron urged Israel to stop military actions in Lebanon to respect its sovereignty. While expressing France's support for Israel's security, Macron also emphasized the need to avoid escalating the conflict, highlighting differences with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.
- Country:
- Belgium
In a significant diplomatic move, French President Emmanuel Macron has called on Israel to halt its military operations in Lebanon, emphasizing the importance of respecting Lebanon's sovereignty. Macron's remarks came following a summit with fellow EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday.
Despite reaffirming France's commitment to Israel's security and existence, Macron did not shy away from acknowledging tensions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stressing that support does not preclude the possibility of disagreements.
The French leader's appeal underlines his broader diplomatic strategy to prevent the expansion of the conflict and to foster stability in the region. Macron's call for moderation is seen as a crucial stance amid rising geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Macron
- Israel
- Lebanon
- EU summit
- sovereignty
- security
- diplomatic strategy
- Netanyahu
- conflict
- Brussels
ALSO READ
South Pacific Defence Ministers Strengthen Regional Security Cooperation at Auckland Meeting
Strikes in Bengal: Junior Doctors Demand Justice and Security
Gas Security Alliance: Mozambique's Strategic Reliance
Quick Heal's AI Revolution: Enhancing Global Cybersecurity Trust
Security Forces Clash with Militants in Balochistan, Six BLA Members Killed