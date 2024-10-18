Russian Citizen Under House Arrest in France Amid Olympics Destabilisation Fears

A Russian national, Kirill Gryaznov, is under house arrest in France amid accusations of attempting to destabilize the Olympic Games. The news comes as relations between France and Russia remain tense.

French police detained the 40-year-old days before the Paris Games, citing evidence at his residence that indicated plans to disrupt the event. The Russian embassy in Paris relayed information they received from Gryaznov's relatives about his house arrest.

The French prosecutor's office informed the Russian state news agency RIA that Gryaznov could face a potential 30-year sentence for aiding foreign efforts to incite disorder. France's authorities have not publicly commented on the case.

