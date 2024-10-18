Left Menu

Russian Citizen Under House Arrest in France Amid Olympics Destabilisation Fears

A Russian citizen, identified as Kirill Gryaznov, has been placed under house arrest in France for allegedly planning to disrupt the Olympics. French authorities arrested him after finding evidence suggesting his involvement in activities to destabilize the games. Gryaznov may face up to 30 years in prison.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 15:24 IST
Russian Citizen Under House Arrest in France Amid Olympics Destabilisation Fears
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian national, Kirill Gryaznov, is under house arrest in France amid accusations of attempting to destabilize the Olympic Games. The news comes as relations between France and Russia remain tense.

French police detained the 40-year-old days before the Paris Games, citing evidence at his residence that indicated plans to disrupt the event. The Russian embassy in Paris relayed information they received from Gryaznov's relatives about his house arrest.

The French prosecutor's office informed the Russian state news agency RIA that Gryaznov could face a potential 30-year sentence for aiding foreign efforts to incite disorder. France's authorities have not publicly commented on the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

