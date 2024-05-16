Left Menu

SC orders Deportation of 17 Foreigners Held in Assam Detention Camp

The Supreme Court ordered the deportation of 17 foreign nationals from an Assam detention center due to lack of criminal charges against them. The State Legal Services Authority reported the presence of 17 declared foreigners in the facility. The court urged the Union of India to take immediate action for deportation. Notably, several foreigners have languished in detention centers for years, prompting the court's previous directive for an assessment of detention conditions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 14:13 IST
SC orders Deportation of 17 Foreigners Held in Assam Detention Camp
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Union of India to deport 17 foreigners languishing in a Assam detention centre, noting there is no offence registered against them.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan noted a report submitted by the State Legal Services Authority which stated that there are 17 declared foreigners detained in the detention centre in Assam.

''We are of the view that Union of India must take immediate steps for deporting these 17 foreigners as there is no offence registered against them,'' the bench said.

Noting that a number of foreigners have been languishing in detention centres for years, the top court in April had asked the State Legal Services Authority of Assam to apprise it about the foreigners detained for more than two years.

It had also directed the legal services authority to constitute a team to visit the detention centres to find out the facilities made available to foreigners.

The top court was hearing a plea seeking the release of persons who have completed more than two years in detention centres in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024