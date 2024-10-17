Intensified Search Hunters in Poonch and Rajouri

Left Menu

Security forces conducted extensive search operations in Poonch and Rajouri districts, Jammu and Kashmir, following terrorist sightings. Authorities utilized drones, sniffer dogs, and helicopters to aid the search. Concurrently, Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva reviewed security preparedness in Doda sector amidst ongoing counter-insurgency measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:04 IST
Security forces have intensified their efforts to locate suspected terrorists across various locations in the Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials disclosed on Thursday.

The combined police and military initiative began at Mohri Shahstar, Gursai top in Poonch, after receiving intelligence of terrorist presence late Wednesday night.

In the nearby Rajouri area, security personnel initiated search operations in Kundan and adjacent villages following reports of three suspected terrorists. Meanwhile, Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva examined security protocols in the Doda sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

