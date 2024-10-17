Intensified Search Hunters in Poonch and Rajouri

Security forces have intensified their efforts to locate suspected terrorists across various locations in the Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials disclosed on Thursday.

The combined police and military initiative began at Mohri Shahstar, Gursai top in Poonch, after receiving intelligence of terrorist presence late Wednesday night.

In the nearby Rajouri area, security personnel initiated search operations in Kundan and adjacent villages following reports of three suspected terrorists. Meanwhile, Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva examined security protocols in the Doda sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)