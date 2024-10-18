Finland's Central Bank Begins Search for New Governor

Finland's central bank announced on Friday that it has started the recruitment process for a new governor. This decision comes as the current chief, Olli Rehn, will reach the end of his seven-year term on July 12 of next year.

The bank's announcement has sparked curiosity, as it is not yet clear whether Rehn intends to seek an additional term in office. Rehn's leadership during his tenure has been notable, and potential candidates for the position are being considered.

This development marks a significant moment for Finland's central bank, as it navigates the selection of leadership for its future endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)