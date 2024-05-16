Ex-NIA DG Dinkar Gupta Granted Enhanced Security Protection

Former NIA director general Dinkar Gupta was recently provided the top 'Z-plus' category VIP security cover by the Union government in view of potential threats to him from pro-Khalistan elements, official sources said Thursday.

Gupta, a former Punjab Police DGP, retired from service in April.

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security wing has been entrusted with the task to secure the 1987-batch Indian Police Service officer, the sources said.

A contingent of about 40 CRPF personnel will now be deployed in shifts to secure Gupta during his presence in Punjab and Delhi, the sources said.

A threat perception report prepared by the central intelligence and security agencies necessitated the top category cover for Gupta due to his work profile in the National Investigation Agencyand in the Punjab Police against pro-Khalistan elements and supporters, they said.

The Centre extended a similar category security cover to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar last month and former RAW chief Samant Goel in September last year due to similar threats ascertained against them.

Both have been accorded the second highest 'Z' category cover of armed CRPF personnel.

The VIP security cover categorisations begin from the highest Z+, followed by Z, Y+, Y and X.

