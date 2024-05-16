Left Menu

Ex-NIA DG Dinkar Gupta Granted Enhanced Security Protection

Former NIA director Gupta granted 'Z-plus' security over threats from pro-Khalistan elements. A CRPF contingent of 40 personnel will protect him in Punjab and Delhi. The decision was based on threat reports about Gupta's work against pro-Khalistan elements. The government has also provided similar security to CEC Kumar and ex-RAW chief Goel due to threats. The security cover categories range from Z+ (highest) to X.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 15:53 IST
Ex-NIA DG Dinkar Gupta Granted Enhanced Security Protection
  • Country:
  • India

Former NIA director general Dinkar Gupta was recently provided the top 'Z-plus' category VIP security cover by the Union government in view of potential threats to him from pro-Khalistan elements, official sources said Thursday.

Gupta, a former Punjab Police DGP, retired from service in April.

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security wing has been entrusted with the task to secure the 1987-batch Indian Police Service officer, the sources said.

A contingent of about 40 CRPF personnel will now be deployed in shifts to secure Gupta during his presence in Punjab and Delhi, the sources said.

A threat perception report prepared by the central intelligence and security agencies necessitated the top category cover for Gupta due to his work profile in the National Investigation Agencyand in the Punjab Police against pro-Khalistan elements and supporters, they said.

The Centre extended a similar category security cover to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar last month and former RAW chief Samant Goel in September last year due to similar threats ascertained against them.

Both have been accorded the second highest 'Z' category cover of armed CRPF personnel.

The VIP security cover categorisations begin from the highest Z+, followed by Z, Y+, Y and X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024