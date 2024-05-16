Left Menu

Delhi Police concludes visit to AAP MP Swati Maliwal's residence after extensive investigation

A Delhi Police team was at AAP MP Swati Maliwals house here on Thursday for more than four hours in connection with the alleged assault on her at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals residence, officials said. Led by Additional Commissioner of Police P S Kushwaha, the team went to Rajya Sabha member Maliwals residence around 1.50 pm to seek details of the incident, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 18:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi Police team was at AAP MP Swati Maliwal's house here on Thursday for more than four hours in connection with the alleged assault on her at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, officials said. Led by Additional Commissioner of Police P S Kushwaha, the team went to Rajya Sabha member Maliwal's residence around 1.50 pm to seek details of the incident, they said. Kushwaha was accompanied by a woman police officer.

It was not immediately known whether police recorded Maliwal's statement in connection with the matter.

On Monday morning, Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station here and alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff ''assaulted'' her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials said. Police have not yet received a formal complaint.

Earlier on Thursday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar over Maliwal's allegations. His hearing is scheduled for Friday at 11 am.

On Tuesday, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh had said that the incident with Maliwal was ''highly condemnable''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

