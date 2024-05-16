Left Menu

Five held for attacking family, pet dog in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-05-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 19:33 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: Pexels
Three members of a family and their pet dog were injured here when a group of five persons attacked them, accusing the pet of biting a member of the latter's family, police said on Thursday.

A video of the incident which took place on May 14 in Rehmath Nagar, showing a group of people beating up a man and his dog with sticks and rods, has gone viral on social media. The man's wife and mother are seen trying to stop the brutal attack on him in the video.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered at Madhura Nagar police station in connection with the incident, and the five attackers were arrested, police said.

In a police complaint, the brother of the victim stated that on May 8 when his brother and wife were going to cast the postal ballot vote and opened the door, their pet dog slipped outside and went towards a couple, their neighbours. His brother immediately stopped the dog from advancing, he added.

But, the couple questioned his brother, accusing him of inciting the dog to attack them, the complainant said, and alleged that the couple's family members attacked his brother and slapped his wife and beat up a relative over the matter.

In this regard, a complaint was lodged and a counter complaint was also filed alleging that the pet dog attacked and bit a family member of the neighbour, police said.

The complainant said that on May 14, when his brother took the dog for a walk and stood in front of his house, the neighbour along with four unknown persons attempted to kill him and the pet dog in revenge for the previous incident.

The complainant further accused that the group of people attacked his brother and the pet dog with rods and sticks, as seen in the video, and when his brother's wife and mother tried to rescue them, they also attacked them resulting in injuries to them and also the dog.

