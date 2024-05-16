Left Menu

PNB Head cashier 'siphons off' Rs 4.98 cr from Bhopal-based infra firm's account: CBI FIR

The CBI has booked a Punjab National Bank PNB official for allegedly siphoning off Rs 4.98 crore from the account of a Bhopal-based infrastructure construction company in collusion with a private person, officials said on Thursday.

Updated: 16-05-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 20:13 IST
The CBI has booked a Punjab National Bank (PNB) official for allegedly siphoning off Rs 4.98 crore from the account of a Bhopal-based infrastructure construction company in collusion with a private person, officials said on Thursday. The alleged crime took place in the PNB's Delhi Road Branch in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, they said. Head cashier Mukul Singh in collusion with Vinod Kumar Singh without authorisation merged the account of Dilip Buildcon Ltd with that of Star Raze owned by the latter, the officials said.

Later, Rs 4.98 crore was allegedly transferred to various accounts through internet banking, causing a corresponding loss to the PNB, they said.

Going by bank system login details and CCTV camera footage analysis, it emerged that Mukul Singh allegedly facilitated the transfers, the officials said.

The CBI conducted searches at the premises of the two accused after registering an FIR, the agency's spokesperson said.

