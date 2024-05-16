Left Menu

Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha extends support to Swati Maliwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 21:17 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha Thursday extended support to AAP MP Swati Maliwal, who was allegedly ''assaulted'' at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence earlier this week, saying the incident affects the honour of the country's women.

In a letter to Maliwal, Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha president Richa Pandey Mishra, a former AAP leader, urged her to approach police to ensure strict action is taken against the guilty.

Maliwal on Thursday recorded her statement with police about the incident that took place on Monday morning.

''The legal process is necessary to stop recurrence of such an incident,'' said Mishra's letter, lauding Maliwal as a ''strong'' woman leader whose voice was a ''source of inspiration'' to crores of women in the country.

The letter assured the AAP leader of full support of the Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha.

''We laud your resolve and bravery and hope you will soon recover from this incident to discharge your responsibility to strengthen the struggle for the rights of the women in the country,'' read the letter.

It said the Mahila Morcha was concerned about her ''physical and mental'' health.

''We believe you will maintain your self resolve and become a voice of the women in the country. This is not just a personal matter but related to the honour of country's women,'' it said.

The BJP Mahila Morcha was extremely concerned and disgusted by the ''condemnable'' incident that happened at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, it said.

''Our ideologies may differ but we are with you as women,'' it said and added that it was scary to think about the safety of normal women in the city when she was ''misbehaved'' at a safe place like the chief minster's residence.

