Coast Guard detains fishing vessel off Maharashtra coast; 5 tons of smuggled diesel seized
These were seized upon a search, it said.This successful operation marks another significant crackdown on diesel smuggling at sea by the ICG, with a total of 55,000 litres of unaccounted diesel seized in the last three days, it said.The ICG apprehended a five-man crew fishing vessel Jay Malhar engaged in illegal diesel smuggling off the Maharashtra coast on May 16, the statement said.The detained vessel was escorted to the Mumbai harbour.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday detained a fishing vessel with a five-member crew that was engaged in ''diesel smuggling'' off the Maharashtra coast, the defence ministry said.
In a statement, the ministry also said that five tons of unaccounted diesel, valued approximately Rs 27 lakh, was concealed in the fish hold along with a ''small quantity of banned narcotic substance''. These were seized upon a search, it said.
This successful operation marks another significant crackdown on diesel smuggling at sea by the ICG, with a total of 55,000 litres of unaccounted diesel seized in the last three days, it said.
The ICG ''apprehended a five-man crew fishing vessel 'Jay Malhar' engaged in illegal diesel smuggling off the Maharashtra coast on May 16'', the statement said.
The detained vessel was escorted to the Mumbai harbour. Its crew was interrogated by police, Customs and the fisheries department.
''Further investigation revealed that the crew had already sold 5,000 litres of fuel to fishermen at sea,'' it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Customs
- Jay Malhar'
- Maharashtra
- Mumbai
- The Indian Coast Guard
ALSO READ
UAE: Ports, customs, and free zone corporation implements precautionary measures to tackle potential impact of weather conditions
Tamil Nadu: Customs officials seize gold rods worth Rs 16.17 lakh at Tiruchirappalli Airport
Two Uzbek Nationals Apprehended for Smuggling Gold Valued at Rs. 3.16 Crores by Customs Officials at Delhi Airport
Delhi Court Acquits Retired Customs Official in Corruption Case